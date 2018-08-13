Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Lifted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,089.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

