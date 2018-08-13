Walt Disney Co (DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $13.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.90 billion and the lowest is $13.77 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $12.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $58.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.32 billion to $59.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $60.04 billion to $61.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $117.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

