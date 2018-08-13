Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by KHP Capital LLC

KHP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. KHP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $90.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

