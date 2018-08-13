Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,645,275 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 13th total of 28,307,872 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,968,870 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra purchased 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $2,894,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $66.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

