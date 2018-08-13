VolitionRX (VNRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 812,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 638% from the previous session’s volume of 110,031 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $1.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

