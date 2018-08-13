Viveve Medical (VIVE) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

News articles about Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viveve Medical earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8704653903395 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 239.33% and a negative return on equity of 568.79%. research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VIVE. ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

