Virtusa (VRTU) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Virtusa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on Virtusa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Virtusa stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 5,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $271,947.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,399,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $150,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,263.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $4,048,327 in the last ninety days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

