Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 39,200 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 956.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $16,291,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 903.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George bought 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at $90,509,179.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Shares of Ralph Lauren opened at $136.38 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.