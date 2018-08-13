Vipshop (VIPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,906,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.