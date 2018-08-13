Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 991,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 238,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $44,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 438,499 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,701,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,118,000 after purchasing an additional 172,747 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 169,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 164,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. CL King started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised G-III Apparel Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,609 shares in the company, valued at $614,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $36,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,812,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,404,045.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 967,513 shares of company stock valued at $45,759,996. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $45.90 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.