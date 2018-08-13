Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 339,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $41,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10,140.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital opened at $64.79 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 63,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $5,516,590.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,766,358.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,706 shares of company stock worth $9,801,033 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.