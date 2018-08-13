Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.66 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 663,876 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $40,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $109,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLM stock opened at $90.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,069,525.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,071.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,702,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

