Viacom, Inc. Class B Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Imperial Capital has a “Underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B’s FY2019 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

