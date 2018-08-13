Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,794 Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 109,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 135,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF opened at $11.13 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.2066 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

