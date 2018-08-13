VEREIT Inc/SH SH (VER) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VEREIT Inc/SH SH were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,861,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VER stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. VEREIT Inc/SH SH has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65.

VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.27). VEREIT Inc/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. VEREIT Inc/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that VEREIT Inc/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. VEREIT Inc/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT Inc/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

