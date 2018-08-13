VEON (VEON) Trading Down 5.4%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 3,016,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,028,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Several research firms have recently commented on VEON. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VEON by 44.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,741,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748,194 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 61.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 36,267,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 14,771.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,669,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $4,567,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.
