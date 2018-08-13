VEON (VEON) Trading Down 5.4%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 3,016,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,028,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEON. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.37.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VEON by 44.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,741,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748,194 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 61.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 36,267,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 14,771.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,669,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $4,567,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

