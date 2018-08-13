VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.83

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 6,175.95%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 51,400 shares of company stock valued at $117,982 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 27.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,459,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 891,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 44.1% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 864,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 264,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

