Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal Buys 7,000 Shares

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 250,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,505. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.88 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

