Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal Buys 7,000 Shares

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 250,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,505. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $43.76.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.88 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
