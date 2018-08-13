Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,431 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 13th total of 693,970 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF opened at $53.83 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,764,000 after acquiring an additional 243,526 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,686,000 after acquiring an additional 135,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000.

