VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (VEA) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS makes up about 2.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 915.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,043,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,702 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,478,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 4,659.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 52.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,065,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS opened at $42.61 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.