Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Position Lessened by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $139.60 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $141.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.