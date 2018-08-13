Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Reduced by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 324,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 61,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

