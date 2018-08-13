Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF opened at $161.86 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

