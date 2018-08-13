Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $192.69 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $144.92 and a 12-month high of $194.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

