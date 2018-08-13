Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Position Increased by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,098.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF opened at $69.08 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

