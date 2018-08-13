Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Holdings Boosted by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 344,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 228.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $106.16 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

