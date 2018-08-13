ValuEngine Upgrades Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 93.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 442,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 134,752 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

