ValuEngine Lowers NN (NNBR) to Strong Sell

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NN from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NN in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of NN in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get NN alerts:

NNBR stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. 327,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. NN has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. NN had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.53%. NN’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that NN will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,696,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 740,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 46,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after buying an additional 148,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after buying an additional 174,756 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.