Valueact Capital Master Fund, Buys 2,090,783 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,090,783 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $106,504,486.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valueact Capital Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 946,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929,880.00.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,041. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,764 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

