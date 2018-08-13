UrtheCast (UR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 million.

Get UrtheCast alerts:

TSE UR opened at C$0.27 on Monday. UrtheCast has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of UrtheCast from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

UrtheCast Company Profile

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UrtheCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UrtheCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.