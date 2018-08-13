Urogen Pharma (URGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Urogen Pharma to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Urogen Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.11. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $69.57.

URGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

