Upfiring Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1,066.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00293943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00182302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.