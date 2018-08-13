United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Lessened by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in United Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

