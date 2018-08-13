United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in United Technologies by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 273,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 101,610 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,815,000 after buying an additional 139,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 219,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $465,590.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

