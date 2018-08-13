United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.7% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Rentals worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 57.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

United Rentals opened at $148.59 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

