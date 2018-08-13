Unisys Co. (UIS) Receives $15.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UIS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Unisys to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,644,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,616,000 after buying an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,879,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,050,000 after buying an additional 193,730 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Unisys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,243,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 36,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unisys by 74.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 407,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 4.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 887,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. 1,026,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,328. The company has a market cap of $806.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.28. Unisys has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 1.95%. analysts expect that Unisys will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

