Uni Select (UNS) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

UNS traded down C$1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.16. 135,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,745. Uni Select has a one year low of C$18.48 and a one year high of C$29.10.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

