Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up about 3.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Raytheon by 4.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 98,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Raytheon by 7.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $209,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,706.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $196.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $175.26 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

