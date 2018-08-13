Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,353 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Umpqua by 44,584.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 318,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 317,442 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Umpqua by 42.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 273.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

