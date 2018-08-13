UGI (UGI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News coverage about UGI (NYSE:UGI) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UGI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.7727676241928 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

UGI stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. UGI has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,166 shares in the company, valued at $22,470,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,640. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

