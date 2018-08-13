UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in UGI were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,769,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,917,000 after acquiring an additional 162,973 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,592,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,263,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,144,000 after buying an additional 307,086 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UGI by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,057,000 after buying an additional 66,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in UGI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,889,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $54.29 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

