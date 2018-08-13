UBS Group Trims Venator Materials (VNTR) Target Price to $14.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Venator Materials had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $21,587,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 145.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.