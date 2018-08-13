UBS Group Reiterates “€138.00” Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €139.00 ($161.63) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.15 ($151.34).

Get Siemens alerts:

Siemens opened at €110.94 ($129.00) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.