UBS Group Increases Oracle (ORCL) Price Target to $51.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Oracle traded up $0.11, hitting $48.43, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 213,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,304,854. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,715,140 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,759,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $745,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,411 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,111,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $761,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,896,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,580,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $263,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

