UBS Group AG Sells 11,434 Shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE:GNRT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gener8 Maritime were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gener8 Maritime alerts:

NYSE GNRT opened at $6.61 on Monday. Gener8 Maritime Inc has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gener8 Maritime has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE:GNRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gener8 Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gener8 Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.