UBS Group AG Has $185,000 Holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 60,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Douglas Mcleod sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.61, for a total value of $62,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert L. Moody sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $52,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580 shares of company stock valued at $179,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group opened at $332.29 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . National Western Life Group Inc has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $368.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

