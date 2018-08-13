Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,301 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 433,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

In related news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 7,300 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.52, for a total transaction of $1,719,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,843,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.33, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $233.30 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.90 and a 1-year high of $248.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

