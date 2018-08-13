Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a $15.84 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment opened at $15.33 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1584 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other news, insider William Roth sold 16,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $250,992.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $43,819.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $449,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $173,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 731,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 360.6% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 161,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 126,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

