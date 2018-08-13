Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347,682. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 22.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 13.7% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.