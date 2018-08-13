Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.17% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $1,408,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wells Dobbins sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $177,151.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands opened at $33.37 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Turning Point Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

